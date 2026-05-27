Surveillance video reveals new details about shootout at Dayton gas station

DAYTON — New surveillance video shows a different perspective of a gas station shootout that happened last year.

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News Center 7’s Mike Campbell obtained this surveillance video of the gunfire. He will break down what happens LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

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The gunfire happened at the Sunoco gas station on E. Third Street in September 2025.

Only one man ever faced charges, but the video shows it wasn’t the man who fired first.

As previously reported, Walter Rogers was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for his role in the shootout.

Police said Rodgers is missing woman Cierra Chapman’s former boyfriend.

Witnesses told the first-arriving officers that they thought Rodgers was the aggressor, but this new video shows otherwise.

The interior surveillance camera shows Rodgers preparing to leave the store.

It shows him opening the door but then running back inside as gunshots hit the glass panels.

The exterior surveillance camera recorded a man and a woman walking up.

The woman turns away as the man reaches into his pants and pulls out a gun, firing several shots.

“It was very irresponsible, in fact, Mr. Rodgers and his family, a lot of them are in fear for their safety because of a lot of the initial reporting,” Damon Davis, Rodgers’ Defense lawyer, said.

The interior camera shows Rodgers scrambling back to a bag he’d dropped while diving for cover.

He pulls his own weapon out, then heads out the door.

Rodgers begins firing as he walks across the parking lot. He then spots the man who’d fired at him crossing East Third Street.

Rodgers has a previous aggravated burglary conviction and isn’t legally allowed to carry that weapon.

“If he didn’t have a firearm after receiving those threats, he would probably be dead today,” Davis said.

The outside surveillance camera shows the other man shooting back at Rodgers across East Third Street.

One of those shots hit Rodgers in the leg.

Medics found him in a nearby alley and rushed him to the hospital.

Police arrested the other man, but he was released without being charged two days later.

“I think there was some ulterior motive for what was presented to the media, the prior case involving Mr. Rodgers, his ex-girlfriend,” Davis said.

The Montgomery County Prosecutors’ Office told News Center 7 that police brought the case to them, but they declined to press charges against the other man because they thought he would have a case of self-defense.

Rodgers did get credit for 10 months spent in jail, so he will likely serve just 20 months in a federal facility.

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