Suspect accused of firing over 10 shots at deputies in custody, sheriff says

FILE PHOTO: A police chase ended with an SUV driving into an Ulta Beauty location.

WARREN COUNTY — A person is in custody after allegedly firing multiple gunshots at deputies on Saturday.

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The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that deputies responded around 9:40 p.m. to a wellness check at the 9700 block of Mason-Montgomery Road.

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When deputies arrived, they were met with gunfire from the second floor. The suspect reportedly fired 12-15 shots.

Deputies immediately took him into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

We will continue to update this story.

At 9:41 pm deputies were dispatched to 9735 Mason-Montgomery Road, Deerfield Township for a wellbeing check of a man in crisis.



Upon arrival at 9:46 pm, deputies were met with gunfire from a second floor room. Approximately 12-15 shots were fired by the suspect. No one is… pic.twitter.com/IygdlHem5F — Warren Co Sheriff (@WCSO_Ohio) May 3, 2026

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