Suspect accused of firing shots at local officers, prompting standoff arrested

Police in Springfield surrounded a home in the 800 block of East Main Street early Monday morning following an active police investigation.

6-Hour SWAT standoff leads to closure of many streets in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A man accused of firing shots at Springfield officers has been taken into custody.

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Aaron Clay, 34, was arrested Tuesday around 9 p.m. at an address in the 1800 block of Morgan Street following an hour-long standoff.

He was charged with having weapons under disability, discharging a firearm at or near a prohibited premises, and felonious assault.

Clay is also being investigated in connection with a shooting in the 1100 block of North Burnett Road in March

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Earlier Tuesday, around 4:15 a.m., Springfield officers were called to the 800 block of East Main Street to do a court-approved search warrant.

Clay then allegedly shot at officers.

Springfield’s SWAT team was called ot respond.

It was later determined that Clay had left the scene before SWAT’s arrival.

Anyone with additional information related to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Springfield Police Division at 937-324-7680.

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