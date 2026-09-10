Suspect accused of stealing vape products from Sidney drive-thru; Do you recognize them?

Suspect accused of stealing vape products from Sidney drive-thru; Do you recognize them?

SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department is asking for help identifying a theft suspect.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say the suspect stole multiple disposable vape products from the Main Stop Drive-Thru around 9:32 p.m. on Sept. 8.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspect was dressed in black pants, black leather-looking shoes, a black mask, and a hoodie.

The sweatshirt appeared to have a white mountain with wording below it.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the theft is asked to contact Officer Baker at (937) 498-2351.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]