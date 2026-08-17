Suspect arrested, accused of firing shots into Urbana home

A man is behind bars in Champaign County, accused of firing shots into a home on Sunday night.

The shooting happened in Urbana, and News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins managed to get hold of the 911 calls.

In one of the 911 calls, the caller said, “I just called because there was a guy walking with a backpack, and we just heard gunshots.”

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Police said multiple bullets hit the backside of the house. Several people were inside when the shots were fired around 10:30 pm Sunday.

“Hurry, please, please, please, please,” the 911 caller said.

Before Urbana Police arrived at the scene, dispatch received another call from a neighbor.

“There was a vehicle that was parked over there for a couple of minutes. The guy kept getting in and out, and he got out with all black on, with a backpack on, and started walking,” another caller said.

Officers blocked off the area for five hours, but no one was arrested at the scene.

Early Monday morning, Re’Quan Jemar Roberts, 24, turned himself in to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail and charged with five counts of felonious assault and improper discharging of a firearm into a home.

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