Suspect arrested after 56-year-old woman injured in shooting

CLEVELAND — Police are investigating after a 56-year-old woman was injured in a shooting late Friday evening.

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The Cleveland Division of Police and Cleveland EMS responded to the 2000 block of W 87th Street at 11:09 p.m. on reports of a person with a gunshot wound, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

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Upon arrival, officers found a 56-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

Medics took the woman to MetroHealth for treatment. She was listed as being in serious condition.

The suspect was arrested on scene, and a firearm was recovered, but Cleveland Police did not share the suspect’s name.

The Cleveland Police Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene and processed the area for evidence.

No additional information has been released at this time.

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