Suspect arrested after running from traffic stop, hiding in garage

MIAMISBURG — A man was taken into custody after he ran from officers in a Miamisburg neighborhood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Devion Jackson was arrested on initial charges of failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer and breaking and entering, according to a media release.

Miamisburg officers attempted to stop a red Chrysler 300, but the driver, identified as Jackson, did not stop.

Officers stopped chasing Jackson.

TRENDING STORIES:

A short time later, the car crashed out in the 700 block of East Pearl Street.

Jackson ran away from the crash scene into a nearby neighborhood.

Officers searched for him.

During the search, a neighbor told officers that the suspect was in his garage.

When officers tried to take Jackson into custody, they said he took off again.

He was tased and taken into custody.

Investigators said they have multiple reports of vehicle and property damage believed to be connected to Jackson’s driving before the crash.

Detectives are asking anyone in the area who may have observed or have video of the incident, or sustained property damage, to contact the Miamisburg Police Department.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]