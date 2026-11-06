Suspect arrested months later in Richmond shooting death

RICHMOND — An area murder suspect was arrested in Tennessee months after a deadly shooting.
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Joshua Smith was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee, the Richmond Police Department posted on social media Thursday.
Smith is the suspect in a shooting in Richmond on Sept. 28 that killed 18-year-old Cecelia Hargrove.
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Two juveniles were also hurt in the shooting.
Smith is facing charges including murder, attempted murder, robbery, and burglary.
We will continue to follow this story.
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