Suspect in custody after county-wide call for help issued in Harrison Township

Suspect in custody after county-wide call for help issued in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A suspect is in custody after Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies issued a county-wide call for help late Tuesday night.

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Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a “suspicious person” in the 3000 block of Detroit Avenue in Harrison Township around 10:45 p.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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While deputies were on a scene, a Signal 99 or a county-wide call for assistance was issued.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the signal 99 only lasted for two minutes.

It is unclear why the signal 99 was issued.

A suspect was taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the suspect as charges are still pending at this time.

No injuries were reported, but the suspect was taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released. It is unclear why they were hospitalized.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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