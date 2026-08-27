Suspect in custody in deadly shooting of 65-year-old man

A caller said that she heard several gunshots in a deadly shooting in a Dayton neighborhood on Wednesday night.

911 caller says she heard several shots in deadly shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — A 65-year-old man is dead, and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday night.

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As previously reported, officers and medics responded to the first block of Trenton Street around 9:46 p.m. on Aug. 26

When officers arrived, they found a 65-year-old man lying on the floor of a home who had been shot.

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The man was taken to a local hospital where he was initially in stable condition after being shot multiple times, according to Dayton police.

Police said a short time later, his condition significantly got worse, and he was rushed into surgery, where he died.

A man has been taken into custody; police have not formally identified him.

People gathered on Trenton Street Friday to remember the victim.

We will continue to follow this story.

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