Suspect in custody, faces charges after pedestrian strike at apartment complex

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office believe they found the person responsible for running over a woman on Sunday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins will be in Montgomery County with the charges the suspect faces live on News Center 7 Daybreak.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Wreckers removed damaged police cruiser, BMW from Dayton intersection
- ‘Our hearts are broken;’ Teacher mourned after prank gone wrong
- Appeals court rules against Trump administration’s efforts to end protected status for Haitians
The incident happened around 3:40 a.m. near the 4200 block of Wenz Court in Harrison Township at an apartment complex.
One woman was taken to the hospital.
News Center 7 is working to learn the condition of the person who was hit.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group