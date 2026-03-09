Suspect in custody, faces charges after pedestrian strike at apartment complex

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office believe they found the person responsible for running over a woman on Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins will be in Montgomery County with the charges the suspect faces live on News Center 7 Daybreak.

TRENDING STORIES:

The incident happened around 3:40 a.m. near the 4200 block of Wenz Court in Harrison Township at an apartment complex.

One woman was taken to the hospital.

News Center 7 is working to learn the condition of the person who was hit.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group