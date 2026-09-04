Suspect crashes stolen cruiser into Dayton home after reported assaults, carjacking in Moraine

Multiple injuries were reported after a suspect stole a police cruiser and crashed into a home in Dayton on Thursday night.

Multiple injuries reported after stolen police cruiser crashes into home in Dayton

MORAINE — A man is in custody after reportedly assaulting people and stealing their car in Moraine before later stealing a police cruiser and crashing it into a house.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins is working to learn more about these scenes and the suspect. She’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Moraine Police and Fire were called to northbound Interstate 75 near mile marker 50 for reports of a crash around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Sgt. Andrew Dyer said a 911 caller told dispatch a male was running in the middle of the highway.

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When they got to the scene, a witness told police that the person had run from the interstate toward Dryden Road.

A semi-truck driver later told police that they had been assaulted by a male on the interstate during an attempted carjacking.

Two other people told police they too were assaulted and that their car had been stolen.

Dyer said the suspect drove the stolen vehicle into Dayton and that it was driven through another crash scene.

The suspect was later taken into custody by the Dayton Police Department.

As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, Dayton police responded to a crash at the Shell gas station on W. Third Street after 11 p.m. on Thursday.

While on scene, an officer’s cruiser was stolen at some point, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

The stolen cruiser crashed into a home in the 2400 block of Greenway Street.

Both occupants of the house were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital for injuries.

Multiple officers were also injured in a scuffle with the suspect. All injured officers suffered minor injuries.

An officer on the scene told News Center 7 that this investigation began in Moraine.

News Center 7 asked Moraine Police if the cases were connected.

“The incidents occurred within minutes of each other and involve the same vehicle. Based on that, we suspect it was the same individual,” Dyer responded.

We’re working to learn more.

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