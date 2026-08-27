Suspect in Darke Co. murder case has hearing rescheduled following mix-up at court

GREENVILLE — A murder suspect was supposed to be in front of a judge Thursday, but a mix-up in court meant prosecutors and the defense had to postpone the hearing for a second time.

News Center 7’s John Bedell was in Darke County looking into the unusual rescheduling.

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The prosecution and defense were supposed to make their arguments over some of the evidence in Peyton Beam’s murder case, which included whether what Beam said during one interview with investigators can be included in the evidence a jury might hear.

Then, there was a surprise. After waiting 25 minutes from the time the hearing was supposed to start, it was rescheduled.

Court staff confirmed to News Center 7 that it’s standard policy to do hearings with defendants in custody at the jail by Zoom unless the defense asks for them to be brought to the courthouse.

Court staff also told News Center 7 that Beam’s defense team did not realize he wasn’t going to be brought to the courthouse automatically; they didn’t ask for him to be there. So, with 20 minutes’ notice, the sheriff’s office said with everything going on in the county, including having to staff the Great Darke County Fair, deputies didn’t have the manpower to get Beam to the courthouse.

The judge offered to hold the hearing with Beam appearing by Zoom, but the defense wanted him there in person and asked to reschedule.

Prosecutors said Beam shot and killed his employer, Ericka Kramer, in her home and then showed up with his volunteer fire department to put out a fire that he started to try and cover up the killing.

However, Beam’s defense team said he would never hurt someone he had worked for for seven years and has even called Kramer his second mother.

The motion to suppress hearing has been rescheduled for the end of October.

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