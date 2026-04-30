Suspect dead, officer injured after traffic stop, shooting in Ohio, police say

COLUMBUS — A suspect is dead, and a police officer is hurt in Ohio on Wednesday night.

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A police officer initiated a traffic stop around 7:19 p.m. in Columbus.

After the vehicle left, officers found it occupied around 7:30 p.m., police officials told our news partner, WBNS, in Columbus.

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Columbus Police found a male who matched the driver’s description from the initial traffic stop.

As officers left their cruiser, the male allegedly took out a gun and fired shots, hitting an officer, according to Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant.

She added that several officers returned fire and hit the male. It is currently unknown how many shots were fired, WBNS reports.

Medics transported both the suspect and the officer to a Columbus hospital.

They pronounced the suspect dead just before 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday.

Chief Bryant said that the officer was in surgery, but their condition is currently unknown.

Columbus Police requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), and they responded to the scene.

We will continue to follow this story.

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