Suspect detained after police pursuit, officer involved shooting

FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement detains a suspect involved in a reported vehicle pursuit and officer-involved shooting on Friday.

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement detains a suspect involved in a reported vehicle pursuit and officer-involved shooting on Friday.

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The Somerset Police Department told our news partners WBNS-10 TV that sometime on Friday morning, officers initiated a traffic stop in the village, but the driver did not pull over.

A pursuit ensued involving officers and Perry County deputies.

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During the pursuit, Somerset police said the suspect tried to strike one of its officers.

The officer then discharged their department-issued firearm at the suspect vehicle.

Officials did not say whether the suspect was struck by gunfire, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The police department said the suspect ultimately crashed the vehicle in a wooded area. The suspect then got out and fled on foot.

Junction City Elementary was placed on lockdown due to the pursuit of a suspect in the Junction City area, according to the New Lexington School District.

Students were later released, with buses and parent pickup proceeding as usual, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Police told WBNS-10 TV at the scene around 5 p.m. that the suspect was detained. No details about the suspect’s identity or possible charges filed have been released at this time.

Somerset police said the investigation remains active and ongoing, and multiple law enforcement agencies are involved.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Force Investigations and Crime Scene units are leading the investigation into the incident.

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