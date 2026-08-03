Suspect found dead inside home after SWAT standoff in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A suspect was found dead inside a home after a SWAT standoff in a Dayton neighborhood over the weekend.

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Dayton officers were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday to Brownell Road and Blakely Drive, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

According to Dayton police, officers responded to reports of a sex offense.

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Family members told officers they saw the suspect loading a firearm as they left the residence.

The Dayton Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit was called to the scene.

According to Dayton police, the suspect was later found dead inside the home.

The incident remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.

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