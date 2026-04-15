Suspect in homicide investigation arrested after leading police on chase

DAYTON — A suspect in a homicide investigation is in custody after leading police on a chase on Friday.

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Dayton Police Department released video of the chase that started around 6:30 p.m.

Video shows the suspect driving on the wrong side of the road and running red lights multiple times.

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The officer gets close enough to hit the suspect vehicle in the back, causing damage.

In the area of the Davis-Linden Building, the officer is able to hit the vehicle, causing it to spin out.

Even with flat tires, the suspect vehicle continues until it hits a fence.

Police get the suspect into custody.

News Center 7 is working to learn the identity of the suspect and the homicide for which they are wanted in connection to.

We will update this story as we learn more.

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