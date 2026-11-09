Suspect hospitalized after barricading themselves inside Riverside garage

RIVERSIDE — The Montgomery County Regional SWAT Team responded to a home in Riverside on Monday morning.

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This began around 8:14 a.m. when Riverside Police were called to the 500 block of Blue Bell Road on reports of a barricaded person who made threats to harm themselves, according to Chief of Police Angela Jackson.

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When they got to the scene, they were told the person was in a detached garage with a gun.

Officers set a perimeter around the garage and tried to make contact with the person through PA announcements, but were unsuccessful.

A drone from the Huber Heights Police Department was able to spot the person in the garage. It confirmed that they did have weapons at hand.

Jackson added that there was evidence that a vehicle in the garage was running, which led to concerns about CO2 poisoning.

At that point, SWAT was contacted, and a search warrant was obtained.

The SWAT team was then able to get into the garage. At that point, the person complied with officers’ orders.

Officers and EMTs treated the person at the scene before they were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

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