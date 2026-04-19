Suspect hurt after trying to jump onto moving train during police chase in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio — A suspect who ran from police in Ohio was injured by a train on Friday morning, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.
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Around 8:15 a.m., Toledo police responded to reports of an aggravated burglary in the 1300 block of North Cove.
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Upon arrival, officers said the suspect left the scene in a car.
A short pursuit began, which eventually turned into a foot chase near railroad tracks at Nesselwood and Lawrence avenues.
WTOL-11 reported that the suspect tried to jump onto a moving train and sustained a leg injury.
The suspect was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities didn’t identify the suspect.
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