Suspect leaps off bridge following traffic stop in Missouri

MISSOURI — A man is in custody after he dove off a bridge trying to escape police.

The incident happened in Missouri. Investigators said the man took off from a traffic stop and led officers on a small chase.

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When the man got out of his car, it kept going, and he swan-dived off the bridge.

Deputies later said the man headbutted two deputies as he was being arrested.

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