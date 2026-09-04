Suspect linked to Miami Township homicide arrested after stealing cruiser, carjacking spree

DAYTON/MIAMI TWP/MORAINE — Police have released additional information about a crime spree that included a homicide investigation, carjackings, and a stolen Dayton cruiser.

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News Center 7’s team of reporters is following this investigation. They will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dayton officers were on the scene of a crash at West Third Street and Gettysburg Avenue.

An SUV drove at a high rate of speed through the intersection.

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The vehicle went left of center and was driving erratically, according to Dayton police.

Dayton officers began to chase the vehicle.

They were able to stop the vehicle, and the driver got out and ran into a backyard.

Officers chased the suspect but lost sight of him.

The suspect then circled back to where the chase ended and stole a DPD cruiser.

Officers ordered him out of the vehicle, but the suspect drove away, crashing into another cruiser.

Another chase ensued but ended when the suspect drove through a house in the 2300 block of Greenway Avenue.

Dayton police said the suspect then attacked an officer, attempted to steal his gun, and bit him.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Seven officers were hurt while taking the suspect into custody. Six were taken to the hospital but later released.

Two people inside the home were also taken to the hospital.

Police later learned that the suspect was wanted for numerous crimes in neighboring jurisdictions.

This includes a homicide in Miami Township in the 7300 block of Water Court.

Miami Township police were called to this location Friday morning for a welfare check after the victim did not show up for work.

Officers entered the apartment and found a woman dead from a gunshot wound.

Ohio BCI is assisting with this investigation.

Authorities also believe the same suspect was involved in carjackings in Moraine Thursday night, where a semi-truck driver said he had been assaulted by a man who tried to take his truck.

Two other people also reported that both of them had been assaulted and their SUV taken.

This was the SUV that drove through the Dayton crash scene.

We are working to learn the identity of the woman, the identity of the suspect, and the charges he faces.

We will continue to follow this story.

WARNING/GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body Cam, Cruiser Cam of Stolen Cruiser Crash WARNING/GRAPHIC VIDEO: Dayton Police have released body camera and cruiser cam video of a cruiser that was stolen and then crashed.

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