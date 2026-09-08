Woman killed in Miami Twp. identified; Supsect linked to homicide, stolen cruiser crash charged

The man accused of stealing a police cruiser and crashing it into a Dayton home last week has been identified.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 12:46 p.m.:

The victim of the homicide in Miami Township has been identified as a 36-year-old woman.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified Tiffany Collins on Tuesday.

Her death remains under investigation.

INITIAL REPORT:

The man accused of stealing a police cruiser and crashing it into a Dayton home last week has been identified.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell is working to learn more about the investigations and the suspect. He’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Tywon Stephens, 27, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Monday and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Stephens, Tywon Dashawn (11/26/1998) Stephens, Tywon Dashawn (11/26/1998) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 26-011084 on 09/07/2026 at 1:53 PM. Fourth Degree Felony - Fail To Comply/Order-Sign P O (Pending); Fourth Degree Felony - Fail To Comply/Order-Sign P O (Pending); First Degree Felony - Fel Assault On Peace Officer (Pending); First Degree Felony - Aggravated Robbery - Armed (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail/Montgomery County Jail)

Court records filed on Friday afternoon in Dayton Municipal Court show he’s been charged with felonious assault on a peace officer, aggravated robbery, and failure to comply in connection with stealing and crashing a Dayton Police cruiser.

As News Center 7 previously reported, dash camera video from inside the stolen Dayton Police cruiser showed the cruiser slamming into a home on Greenway Avenue shortly before midnight on Thursday.

Dayton Police previously said the suspect attacked an officer, tried to steal his gun, and bit the officer. In total, seven officers were injured while taking him into custody. Six were taken to the hospital for treatment and were later released.

On Friday, the Miami Township and Dayton Police Departments said the man involved in that crash was the suspect in a homicide on Cold Water Court in Miami Township.

Authorities also believe the same suspect was involved in carjackings in Moraine Thursday night, where a semi-truck driver said he had been assaulted by a man who tried to take his truck.

A spokesperson for Miami Township said today that the investigation into the homicide on Cold Water Court is ongoing and formal charges are pending. That spokesperson would not confirm that Stephens was the suspect in that investigation, but did confirm he was the suspect in the carjacking and stolen cruiser crash.

We’ll continue to provide updates as we learn more.

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