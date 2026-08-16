Suspect shot by police following reported abduction

GREEN TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating after a person was shot by officers following an abduction on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to Boudinot Avenue on the report of an abduction around 4 p.m., according to our news partners, WCPO.

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When crews arrived on the scene, they located the suspect vehicle, which fled the scene.

Officers initiated a chase, which then ended on Werk Road, where officers fired rounds at the suspect.

The suspect was struck by the gunfire.

The victim and the suspect were both taken to area hospitals.

No officers were injured as a result of the shooting and the chase.

The incident remains under investigation.

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