Suspect sought after TJ Maxx theft in Kettering

KETTERING — Police are asking for help identifying a theft suspect in Kettering.
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Kettering police said that the theft happened at TJ Maxx on Sept. 1 around 9 p.m.
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Police did not say what the suspect allegedly stole.
Anyone who has information about the suspect is asked to contact police at 937-296-2555.
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