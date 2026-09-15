Suspect sought after TJ Maxx theft in Kettering

KETTERING — Police are asking for help identifying a theft suspect in Kettering.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kettering police said that the theft happened at TJ Maxx on Sept. 1 around 9 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police did not say what the suspect allegedly stole.

Anyone who has information about the suspect is asked to contact police at 937-296-2555.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]