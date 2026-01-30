Suspect speeds off from traffic stop with Dayton officer inside their car

DAYTON — A man is in jail after trying to get away from a traffic stop with a Dayton officer partially inside his car.

An officer pulled the car over for illegal window tint in the area of E. Third Street and N. Keowee Street shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday.

The officer then learned that the tags on the car were expired and that the owner had a criminal history involving firearms, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon.

“When the officer approached the vehicle, he saw the suspect manipulating a black bag inside of the vehicle,” Sheldon said in a statement.

The officer asked the man to get out of the vehicle for a pat-down. When asked to walk toward the officer, the man allegedly got back in his car.

“The officer attempted to pull the suspect out of the vehicle; however, the suspect put the car in drive and began accelerating away, with the officer inside the vehicle still struggling with the suspect,” Sheldon said, adding that the officer was concerned about the suspect reaching for a weapon.

The car ultimately crashed near E. Third Street and Beckel Street.

The suspect was arrested and taken to an area hospital as a precaution. He was later booked into the Montgomery County Jail on multiple charges.

The officer was not injured.

Police added that the black bag the officer spotted had a loaded gun in it. There were also marijuana and suspected narcotics in the suspect’s possession.

