Suspect steals Brinks truck at area shopping center

WARREN COUNTY — Authorities are investigating after a Brinks truck was stolen in Warren County on Friday afternoon, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
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Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of an armed robbery in front of the Ross Dress for Less at the Waterstone Center in Deerfield Township around 4:30 p.m.
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Upon arrival, they learned a suspect dressed in all black and armed with a shotgun attacked a Brinks employee, the sheriff’s office said.
The suspect took the Brinks truck into Hamilton County, where they left it behind a JCPenney store off Fields Ertel Road.
The Brinks employee was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
It’s unclear if any money was stolen from the truck.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (513) 695-1280.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
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