Suspect steals Dayton cruiser, crashes into home

DAYTON — A suspect stole a cruiser and crashed into a house in Dayton late Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 11:12 p.m., Dayton police were responding to a crash at the Shell on West Third Street.

While on scene, an officer’s cruiser was stolen at some point, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

A 99, or call for county-wide call for assistance, was issued but later canceled.

The stolen cruiser crashed into a home in the 2400 block of Greenway Street.

We are working to learn if anyone was hurt and the charges the suspect might face.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]