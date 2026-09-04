Suspect steals Dayton cruiser, crashes into home

DAYTON — A suspect stole a cruiser and crashed into a house in Dayton late Thursday.
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Around 11:12 p.m., Dayton police were responding to a crash at the Shell on West Third Street.
While on scene, an officer’s cruiser was stolen at some point, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
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A 99, or call for county-wide call for assistance, was issued but later canceled.
The stolen cruiser crashed into a home in the 2400 block of Greenway Street.
We are working to learn if anyone was hurt and the charges the suspect might face.
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