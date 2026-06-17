Suspect in two local robberies arrested by police

RICHMOND — A 32-year-old man has been arrested after two robberies in Richmond, according to the police department.

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Richmond Police officers arrested Jordan Jarrett in the 200 block of East Main Street on Wednesday, according to the division.

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He’s been booked in the Wayne County Jail on several charges, including:

Two counts of armed robbery

One count of criminal confinement

Two counts of intimidation

Two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon

The department said the first robbery happened in the 1200 block of North E Street on June 14.

The second took place in the 1700 block of East Main Street on June 15.

Detectives responded to both robberies to process the scenes and collect evidence.

They identified Jarrett as the suspect in both robberies and arrested him a few days later.

“The Richmond Police Department would like to thank the Wayne County Emergency Operations Center for its assistance in this investigation,” the department said.

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