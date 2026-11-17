Dayton Police and Fire are investigating after a car went into a home early Sunday. Video shows that part of the house's side was damaged.

1 person injured after vehicle crashes into home in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A man was cited for crashing a minivan into a home in Dayton over the weekend, and police say he could end up facing charges.

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As previously reported, the crash occurred in the 500 block of Troy Street around 12:17 a.m. on Sunday.

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In an update Tuesday, a spokesperson for Dayton Police said a silver Toyota Sienna was traveling southbound on Troy Street when it lost control, went off the road, and hit the house.

The driver, only identified as a 20-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital for a possible injury.

Police said alcohol is suspected to be the cause of the crash and that the driver’s blood was being tested.

“Additional charges may follow pending the results of that test,” the spokesperson said.

Video from the scene showed a large hole in the side of the home where the van hit it.

No other injuries were reported.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

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