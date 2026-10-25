Suspected drunk driver crashes into Ohio police cruiser moments after officer gets out of it

An Ohio police officer narrowly avoided injury when a suspected drunk driver slammed into his cruiser early Sunday morning.

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A police officer in Northeast Ohio narrowly avoided getting hurt after his cruiser was hit by a suspected drunk driver early Sunday morning.

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The Timberlake Police Department, in Lake County, said one of its officers was on a traffic stop when the suspected drunk driver slammed into his cruiser shortly before 1 a.m.

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Body camera video shared by the department showed the crash happened about 20 seconds after the officer exited his cruiser.

Police said the driver “had multiple full and empty alcoholic beverages in his vehicle” at the time of the crash.

Pictures shared on the department’s social media show the full extent of the cruiser’s damage.

WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported that the cruiser is totaled.

The department thanked Eastlake Police and Eastlake Fire & Rescue for responding, taking care of their officer, and arresting the driver.

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