Suspected drunk driver seriously hurt after crashing into tree, fence

CLARK COUNTY — A suspected drunk driver was seriously hurt after a crash in Clark County Sunday night.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, State troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and medics responded around 6:25 p.m. to the 5300 block of Old Columbus Road on a reported crash.

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A Kia Optima, driven by a 30-year-old from Columbus, was traveling west on Old Columbus Road when it traveled off the right side of the road, re-entered the road, and traveled off the left side of the road, hitting a tree and fence.

The driver was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

They were cited for failure to maintain reasonable control, operating a vehicle while impaired, and open container of an alcoholic beverage.

The crash remains under investigation.

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