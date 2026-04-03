Suspects arrested after reported burglary in Montgomery County

UNION — Two people were arrested after a reported burglary in northern Montgomery County.

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The City of Union Police recently responded to Nordoff Farm Road for reports that two armed masked men were trying to get into a house, according to a social media post from the department.

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Upon arrival, Union police, Englewood police, and Clayton police quickly found and arrested the suspects.

The suspects were transported and booked into the Montgomery County Jail. Their identities were not immediately available.

“At this time, the incident appears to be isolated and believed to have been a targeted event. There is no indication of an ongoing threat to the public,” the department said.

Union police remind community members to report suspicious activity as it helps keep everyone safe.

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