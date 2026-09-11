Suspects in deadly North Carolina shooting die after Ohio car chase

ATHENS, Ohio — Two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Gaston County, North Carolina, died Friday morning following a police pursuit and vehicle crash near Athens, Ohio.

Authorities had been searching for 26-year-old Camryn Moore and 29-year-old Cory Armstrong after a Thursday morning shooting at a home on Forbes Road left two people dead and two others critically injured.

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Officers originally responded to reports of a shooting at 2661 Forbes Road at approximately 8:43 a.m. Thursday, when they located four gunshot victims inside the home. Two victims, identified as Victoria “Heather” Moore, 50, and Megan “Josiah” Moore, 38, died at the scene.

Emergency personnel transported two additional victims to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Both remaining victims are listed in critical but stable condition.

According to our sister station in Charlotte, Gaston County Police identified 26-year-old Camryn Moore and 29-year-old Armstrong as the suspects shortly after responding to the shooting.

Investigators determined that both suspects lived at the Forbes Road residence and fled Gaston County immediately after the incident.

By Thursday afternoon, detectives obtained warrants charging Moore and Armstrong with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

To locate the suspects, Gaston County Police enlisted the help of the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Investigators tracked the suspects’ movements across multiple state lines overnight and into Friday morning. At approximately 8 a.m. Friday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol spotted the suspects’ vehicle outside Athens, Ohio, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Authorities in Ohio said the suspects refused to stop, leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit through multiple counties. The chase ended after the vehicle swerved to avoid tire-deflating spike strips deployed in the roadway and crashed.

Following the crash, officers at the scene reported hearing two gunshots. Officers then used a drone to inspect the vehicle, where both suspects were found dead inside.

The Gaston County Police Department acknowledged the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and other participating law enforcement agencies.

Police said that while the search for the suspects has concluded, the local investigation into the shooting at the residence remains open.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances surrounding the pursuit, crash, and deaths of Moore and Armstrong. Officials expect to release additional details Friday afternoon.

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