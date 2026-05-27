Suspects wanted in connection to Joe Burrow burglary arrested in Chile

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 09: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up before kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game at AT&T Stadium on December 9, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Police in Chile have arrested three Chileans wanted for allegedly robbing the homes of professional American athletes in 2024 and 2025.

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As previously reported by News Center 7, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s Hamilton County home was burglarized on Dec. 9, 2024, while he was in Dallas playing the Cowboys.

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The suspects also robbed athletes in Argentina, authorities said, CBS reported.

Two of them were arrested last week after breaking into the home of former tennis player Juan Martin del Potro.

This led to the arrest of a third person.

In February 2025, the U.S. charged seven Chilean nationals in connection with the burglaries.

U.S. authorities had already requested “arrest warrants with a view to extradition,” Commissioner Enrique Gutierrez of Chilean Interpol said.

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