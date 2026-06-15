SUV crashes into Dayton apartment building after hitting multiple cars

The crash happened on Catalpa Drive near W Grand Avenue around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday.

DAYTON — An SUV hit several cars and crashed into a Dayton apartment building over the weekend.

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The crash happened on Catalpa Drive near W Grand Avenue around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday.

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The driver of the SUV was traveling at an excessive rate of speed when they lost control, according to Dayton police.

“I heard it, like a little crash, so I jumped up and looked out, and then I heard a second car,” Don Devoise said.

Don had a sinking feeling that someone might have hit his car.

After looking at the street, he saw that his car was heavily damaged.

“I was in shock, and I’m still in shock. I just can’t believe it, why they had to come down this street?” Don said.

His car was totaled and took the worst of the impact, but several other cars were also damaged.

Don’s brother had a vehicle that only had light scrapes on the side.

He said the same SUV involved in the crash drove through the neighborhood a little earlier.

“I seen it going up Catalpa, zig-zag,” Ron Devoise said.

Ron said the large car went through a speed limit sign, over the curb, through a chain-link fence, and into an apartment building.

He said he saw two young people jump out of the car and run.

“I don’t know how to control that one, lock them up,” Ron said.

The victims feel like whoever was in that SUV could have killed the kids who play outside in the area.

Don said he often sits in his car listening to music.

He said he would “probably have been dead” if he had been sitting in there when the crash happened.

The Devoise brothers and other neighbors believe that the SUV was stolen; however, Dayton police can’t confirm that.

We will continue to follow this story.

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