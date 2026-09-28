SUV crashes into Springfield Verizon store

SPRINGFIELD — A Verizon store is closed after an SUV crashed into it Monday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash was reported at the Verizon store on N. Bechtle Avenue in Springfield around 9:40 a.m., according to Springfield Police Division’s officer in charge.
TRENDING STORIES:
- LIVE UPDATES: Testimony continues in Day 8 of Caleb Flynn’s murder trial
- Firefighters suffer shocks from electricity during house fire in Dayton neighborhood
- Man formally charged in deadly Springfield hit-and-run crash
A photo from an iWitness7 Viewer showed a black Subaru SUV partially inside the store.
No injuries have been reported, according to police.
News Center 7 called the Verizon store. An employee said they’re currently closed for cleanup, but they intend to reopen today.
The crash remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
@2026 Cox Media Group