SUV crashes into Springfield Verizon store

SPRINGFIELD — A Verizon store is closed after an SUV crashed into it Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported at the Verizon store on N. Bechtle Avenue in Springfield around 9:40 a.m., according to Springfield Police Division’s officer in charge.

TRENDING STORIES:

A photo from an iWitness7 Viewer showed a black Subaru SUV partially inside the store.

No injuries have been reported, according to police.

News Center 7 called the Verizon store. An employee said they’re currently closed for cleanup, but they intend to reopen today.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group