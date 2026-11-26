MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Police and medics responded after an SUV reportedly drove off Interstate 75 and crashed into a storage unit in Miami Township this morning.

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The crash was reported shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of Springboro Pike.

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The Miami Valley Fire District shared a photo and video of a black SUV that had driven through a fence and into one of the storage unit buildings.

A sergeant at Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed a medic was called to the scene and appeared to transport at least one person to a local hospital.

We’re working to learn the severity of the injury, how the crash happened, and whether anyone will be cited.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

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