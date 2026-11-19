SPRINGFIELD — SVG Motors Automotive Group will close its Springfield GMC location as it consolidates operations with SVG Chevrolet GMC in Urbana.

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The consolidation brings together the people, inventory, and resources of the two dealerships, which sit less than 13 miles apart.

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Tony Gomez, President and Chief Operating Officer of SVG Motors Automotive Group, said every employee at the Springfield dealership has been offered an opportunity to remain with SVG Motors, with some Springfield employees already agreeing to join the Urbana team.

The move came after an agreement with General Motors, SVG Motors announced.

“I believe in Chevrolet and GMC. I believe in Springfield and Urbana,” Steve VanGorder, owner and CEO, said. “With our dealerships so close together, combining our strengths gives us an opportunity to offer both communities the selection, value, and service they deserve.”

The company said it’s committed to helping Springfield customers continue to receive service conveniently. They said they’ll work with customers on alternate transportation arrangements and added that customers can contact the Urbana service team to coordinate assistance.

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