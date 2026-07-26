SWAT arrests man accused of firing gun near children in Ohio, sheriff says

SWAT arrests man accused of firing gun near children in Ohio, sheriff says

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY — A SWAT team arrested a man after allegedly firing a gun near children in Northern Ohio on Saturday.

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The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that they responded before 6 a.m. in the Village of Midvale.

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They were advised of a drunk man making statements of violence and threatening to harm himself inside a home, according to the social media post.

“Deputies initially responded to check his welfare and discovered a fresh-looking spent shell casing on the front porch and learned from witnesses that the subject inside had fired a round off in close proximity to his children on the front porch,” the sheriff’s office said.

They said a reverse 911 call was put out to the community and asked residents to shelter in place while units attempted to contact the man.

The man did not answer repeated calls to his phone and did not respond to PA announcements to order him out of his home, the sheriff’s office said.

The front door was breached at 7:30 a.m. Law enforcement deployed a flashbang to try and get a response.

A drone was used to find the man. SWAT members moved in, arrested him, and his gun was found.

The suspect is in the Tuscarawas County Jail and facing multiple charges.

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