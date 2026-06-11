SWAT arrests woman, teen in connection with Springfield burglary investigation

SPRINGFIELD — Two people were arrested as part of an aggravated burglary investigation in Springfield on Thursday.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell is working to learn more about the investigation. He’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 starting at 5:00.

Police were called to the 900 block of Sunset Avenue on a report of a burglary in progress shortly before 3:30 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the Springfield Police Division.

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The initial report indicated that there were two armed suspects involved.

Officers arrived at the scene and quickly identified and tracked the suspects to a residence in the 900 block of Sunset Avenue.

The Springfield Police Division’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team executed a search warrant at that location.

Alissa Harrison, 19, and a 16-year-old boy were taken into custody and charged with aggravated burglary.

Harrison is booked in the Clark County Jail, and the teen is being held in the county’s Juvenile Detention Center.

Police are continuing their investigation into the burglary. Anyone with information can contact investigators at 937-324-7865.

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