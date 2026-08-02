SWAT called to Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A SWAT team is out in a Dayton neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

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Police and a SWAT vehicle were spotted in the 100 block of Medford Avenue around 2 p.m.

Crime scene tape is blocking off the surrounding area.

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Initial reports indicate that a suspect is barricaded inside a home.

We have a News Center 7 crew on the scene and will update as we learn new information.

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