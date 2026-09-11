SWAT called to Springfield home during search warrant

SPRINGFIELD — SWAT responded to a Springfield neighborhood Thursday evening.
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Police responded to the 1500 block of Karr Street around 7:12 p.m.
Roads are blocked off in the area as crews execute a search warrant, according to a sergeant with Springfield police.
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SWAT is on scene.
Ohio State Highway Patrol is also on scene.
We have a crew on scene working to learn more and will update as new information is released.
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