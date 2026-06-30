SWAT clears scene in Trotwood; Suspect not in custody

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 2 p.m.:
Law enforcement has cleared a Trotwood neighborhood on Tuesday.
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Dayton police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team are on scene in the 4600 block of Curundu Avenue.
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The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the Dayton Police Department is leading the investigation.
Law enforcement was searching for a suspect, but did not find them in the home.
We are working to learn what that suspect was wanted for.
We will continue to follow this story.
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