SWAT reported at investigation in Piqua

PIQUA — An investigation in Piqua prompted a response from SWAT.
Police were spotted in the area of Broadway and High Street on Friday morning.
A photo from an iWitness7 viewer showed that a SWAT vehicle was also on the scene.
News Center 7 reached out to the Piqua Police Department about the scene. In a statement, a spokesperson for the city said they were unable to comment because police were “conducting an ongoing criminal investigation.”
News Center 7 sent a crew to the scene, but crews had cleared the scene.
We’ll update this story as we learn more.
