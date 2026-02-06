SWAT reported at investigation in Piqua

SWAT, police on scene of investigation in Piqua

PIQUA — An investigation in Piqua prompted a response from SWAT.

Police were spotted in the area of Broadway and High Street on Friday morning.

A photo from an iWitness7 viewer showed that a SWAT vehicle was also on the scene.

News Center 7 reached out to the Piqua Police Department about the scene. In a statement, a spokesperson for the city said they were unable to comment because police were “conducting an ongoing criminal investigation.”

News Center 7 sent a crew to the scene, but crews had cleared the scene.

