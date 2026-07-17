SWAT standoff underway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A SWAT standoff is underway in Springfield on Thursday.

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A Springfield police lieutenant told News Center 7 that officers responded to reports of a barricaded person in the 1200 block of Tibbetts Avenue at approximately 3:42 p.m.

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An iWitness 7 reporter shared photos of the scene. They show several officers and at least two armored trucks blocking the area.

The lieutenant said there is no danger to the public at this time.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

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