SWAT, US Marshals respond to Springfield neighborhood

A SWAT team and US Marshals are investigating in a Springfield neighborhood on Friday.

SPRINGFIELD — A SWAT team and US Marshals are investigating in a Springfield neighborhood on Friday.

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Crews responded to the 100 block of South Race Street around 1:17 p.m., according to a Springfield Police Department sergeant.

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Police could not provide information at this time about who they are looking for or what prompted the response.

A News Center 7 crew is on its way to the scene, and we will update as we learn more.

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