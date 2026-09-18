SWAT, US Marshals respond to Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD — A SWAT team and US Marshals are investigating in a Springfield neighborhood on Friday.
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Crews responded to the 100 block of South Race Street around 1:17 p.m., according to a Springfield Police Department sergeant.
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Police could not provide information at this time about who they are looking for or what prompted the response.
A News Center 7 crew is on its way to the scene, and we will update as we learn more.
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