‘Take your time and check them out;’ BBB warns of scammers following severe storms

CLARK COUNTY — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning homeowners about contractors and scammers who may be looking to take advantage of them following this week’s severe storms.

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News Center 7’s I-Team Consumer Investigative Reporter Xavier Hershovitz will have the warning signs you need to look out for before getting help with storm damage tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

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The BBB says they tend to see this after many major weather events.

“They do take advantage of any crisis that may be happening, any current event; these storms are no different,” Sheri Sword, of the BBB, said.

Sword said homeowners should be wary of anyone going door-to-door. She added that even in a crisis, homeowners should do their research.

“You want to really take your time and check them out, and not give in to the high pressure that they may use to get you to hire them,” she said.

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