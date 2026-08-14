Task force seizes drugs, stolen firearms during search in Harrison Twp.; 4 arrested

Task force seizes drugs, stolen firearms during search in Harrison Twp.; 4 arrested

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Four people were arrested after the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force executed a search warrant in Harrison Township this week.

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The task force searched a property in the 200 block of West Nottingham Road on Wednesday as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

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Detectives recovered large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and marijuana, according to a task force spokesperson.

Five firearms, including two that had been reported stolen, and money were also recovered.

The four people arrested were booked into the Montgomery County Jail and are facing federal drug charges.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives assisted in the search.

This case remains under investigation by the task force.

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