Planes sit on the tarmac at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in DFW Airport, Texas, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DAYTON — Air travel is working to get back to normal after the longest nationwide ground stop since 9/11.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said a technical failure triggered the disruption, while crews were replacing copper connections with fiber optic lines.

Duffy said, “It’s worked thousands of times when we’ve made the switch, but this time it didn’t.”

Now, many people are worried about massive delays when the busy holiday travel season begins next week.

News Center 7’s Cody Butler spent part of the day at Dayton International Airport, where he said things are pretty much back to normal.

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Experts say it’s best to have back-up plans in case disruptions happen.

Neysa Heyward, of North Carolina, said, “Complete chaos, and I’m hoping it doesn’t happen again.”

She flew into Dayton from Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina, visiting family in the Miami Valley. She didn’t have any issues flying on Monday.

“I sat there wondering if I’d be able to get out today at all,” Heyward said. That’s why she made back up plans to still make the trip.

“Fly out another day or drive. It’s not too terribly long of a drive from North Carolina to Ohio,” Heyward said.

Chelsea Sick with AAA said, “Could you rent a car and get to another airport or to your destination? Could you take a bus? Could you take a train?”

Janet Bendarek, who is an aviation history professor at the University of Dayton, said the system is already stretched thin, so when there’s any sort of disruption, people will feel it.

“There aren’t a lot of extra seats to put you on that later flight. And so, you may need to wait much longer than you hope to get on an alternate flight to get to where you are going to,” Bendarek said.

News Center 7 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard said insurance could help.

“Travel insurance at the margins may get you back some of your money. It won’t get you back your trip,” Howard said. And it will cost you anywhere from four to six percent of the cost of your trip, according to Forbes.

For Heyward, sometimes the inconvenience of having a backup plan is worth it.

“Coming here was important to me. I was going to get here.” Heyward said.

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