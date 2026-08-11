Teen armed with gun arrested near Xenia elementary school, police says

Officers arrested an armed 15-year-old boy near a Xenia elementary school on Monday.

Teen armed with gun arrested near Xenia elementary school, police says

XENIA — Officers arrested an armed 15-year-old boy near a Xenia elementary school on Monday.

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Officers responded around 9 a.m. to the area of Arrowhead Elementary School at the 1500 block of Pawnee Drive.

Several callers told 911 Greene County dispatchers that a juvenile male was walking around with a gun inside a brown book bag, according to Xenia Police officials.

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The callers claimed they all watched a video posted on social media that showed the male, identified as a 15-year-old boy, with a gun near the school. The video was forwarded to Xenia Police.

Xenia Police officials claim that the teen recorded himself walking down a sidewalk in front of Arrowhead Elementary while carrying a brown and tan bag. He allegedly removes a gun from the book bag, waves it around, and puts it back in the book bag.

Officers continued to search for the teenager.

A caller told 911 dispatchers at 4 p.m. that the teen was at a basketball court at Arrowhead Elementary School. Officers found him and took him into custody. He was unarmed at the time of his arrest, Xenia Police officials said.

After talking with Greene County prosecutors, the 15-year-old boy has been charged with a count of illegal possession of an object indistinguishable from a firearm in a school safety zone.

The teen is being held at the Greene County Juvenile Detention Center.

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